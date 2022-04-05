ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

1 NFL QB Prospect Is “Rising” Up Draft Boards

By Chris Rosvoglou
 3 days ago
Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett are considered the two best quarterback prospects available in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it turns out Cincinnati product Desmond Ridder has also made a strong impression on league executives over the past few months. While on SportsCenter this Tuesday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler...

