It’s been more than two years since the WHO declared the Covid-19 outbreak a global pandemic, and we’re still living in the throes of the Great Something-or-other. The pandemic turned the labor market upside down; a record number of workers quit their jobs in 2021 in what quickly became known as the Great Resignation—a term often credited to Texas A&M’s Anthony Klotz. But those swept up in the mass exodus weren’t merely slipping into the void to drink bellinis and sunbathe while the rest of the country toiled. As Klotz told me in January: “Resignation does not mean that people are quitting and leaving the workforce; it just means they’re quitting.” (Glancing at Bureau of Labor Statistics data would show that, overall, workers who quit were indeed searching for and finding other jobs.)

