ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot and hospitalized early Sunday after an argument in St. Paul escalated into gunfire. It happened on the 700 block of Marshall Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Two men in their 20s were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest, the St. Paul Police Department said. Police said the man who was shot was taken to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect left the scene and has not been arrested.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 18 DAYS AGO