ROME — The Roman Runners hosted the 34th annual Fort to Fort 5K and 10K on Sunday, with a total of 334 runners participating. Camden native Sam Morse, 38, now of Syracuse, won the 10K in a time of 30:56. He was first out of 184 runners. It was his sixth time winning the race. Jordon Hoffman was the top finisher from Rome, coming in third in 33:08.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO