Peoria, AZ

Peoria seeks candidate to fill Mesquite District vacancy

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

The city of Peoria is seeking qualified candidates to fill the seat representing the Mesquite District left vacant by former Councilor Bridget Binsbacher, who stepped down to run for mayor.

On Thursday, April 28, the Peoria City Council will interview and select an interim councilmember to serve until a special election is held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Candidates interested in the interim position must submit city council vacancy applications with the Peoria City Clerk’s Office by Thursday, April 14 at 5 p.m.

Those candidates interested in the interim position and running for the vacant seat in the special election must file statements of interest and council vacancy applications with the Peoria City Clerk’s Office by Thursday, April 14 at 5 p.m.

Election candidates must follow state statute, city charter and/or city code regarding nomination and election procedures. All candidates must have lived in Peoria for at least one year, be a current Mesquite District resident, be registered to vote in Arizona, be at least 21 years of age, and must not hold another elected or appointed public office.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed at a special city council meeting on Thursday, April 28, at 5:30 p.m.

The newly appointed interim councilmember will take office after a swearing-in ceremony on April 28 and submission of the notarized Oath of Office document to the Peoria City Clerk.

The Mesquite District is one of six council districts in the city. It is the largest district at more than 145 square miles. The district encompasses Lake Pleasant Regional Park as well as numerous schools, parks and commercial and residential developments.

For more information about the vacant council seat, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 623-773-7340 or www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/city-clerk-s-office/elections/council-vacancy .

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

