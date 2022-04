INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD says they are searching for Christopher Howard who was reported missing on Tuesday. Howard is described as a white male who stands at 5’11 and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen March 14 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots, and a brown baseball hat. IMPD says he may be in need of medical attention.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 24 DAYS AGO