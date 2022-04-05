ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Dead rapper's body displayed on stage during memorial service at club

By Colin Martin
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vg7aA_0f0OZxit00

24-year-old Maryland rapper Goonew, real name Markelle Morrow, was shot and killed on March 19 in Prince George's County, and memorial services were held for him at Bliss Nightclub in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

What actually transpired there was described by many as unexpected and very alarming.

During the event, Goonew's dead body was propped up and put on display on the stage.

Videos of the memorial service were posted online, as one clip has more than 3 million views on Twitter , and shows Goonew's body on the stage, fully dressed, while friends and family members partied in the club.

Bliss management posted a statement to Twitter on Monday, apologizing for what happened and adding that they were not aware of the plans to put his body on the stage for everyone to see.

"Our deepest condolences to Goonew's family, friends, and fans. Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew's home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew's family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss Management."

The video even caught the attention of Grammy Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent, who tweeted , "oh s**t ! i just realized what this is," with a palm face emoji.

A source told The Shade Room that there was a $40 cover fee to attend the event, according to Fox 5 DC.

XXL Mag reported details of the description for the event from the EventBrite listing, which didn't look out of the ordinary or mention anything about Goonew's body being put on display.

Fellow rapper Black Fortune, who has a handful of songs with Goonew, posted to his Instagram story after seeing the videos, saying, "No this ain't no wax figure my Brodie went out gansta," per XXL Mag.

Goonew's murder is still being investigated by Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit, and they are offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest of the shooting's suspect.

Comments / 4

Related
blavity.com

Twitter Reacts To Video Of Late Rapper Goonew’s Body Standing Upright During Funeral At A Club

Grief is an individualized process, though Goonew’s family and diehard fans’ way of celebrating his life left many perplexed. The rapper—whose real name is Markelle Morrow—was gunned down just over two weeks ago, as Blavity previously reported. Specifically, Goonew was killed in his hometown of District Heights, Maryland, on March 18. An unknown perpetrator robbed Goonew and shot him in the back, and he was pronounced dead less than 2 hours later.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Complex

Footage Appears to Show Late Rapper Goonew’s Body Being Stood Upright at Club Event (UPDATE)

UPDATED 4/4, 2:45 a.m.: Bliss Nightclub has issued a statement containing an apology and some background. “Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans,” the club stated to XXL. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NME

Body of dead rapper Goonew propped up at Washington D.C. nightclub

The body of late rapper Goonew was propped up for his “final show” at a Washington D.C. nightclub over the weekend. Goonew, 24, was shot in a car park in Prince George’s County, Maryland on March 18 and died hours later in hospital. Goonew’s family believes that he was the victim of an armed robbery, and Prince George’s County Police is offering $25,000 for information leading to the perpetrator(s) arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Woman Fatally Shot in Dispute Over Bowling Ball; Victim Was Mother of Rapper Young Thug's Son

An Atlanta woman was fatally shot at a local bowling alley on Friday. Police say the deadly dispute was over a bowling ball. The incident took place at Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta. LaKevia Jackson, 31, attended a friend's celebration at the bowling alley. Later in the evening, she got into a fight with a male suspect. He pulled out a gun and shot her as she was leaving the bowling alley---after waiting 20 minutes for her to exit the venue.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Rapper#Prince George#Dead Body#Bliss Nightclub#Bliss Management#Blissclubdc
hotnewhiphop.com

Activist Claims Young Thug's Baby Mama May Have Died In Gang "Hit"

On Friday last week, it was reported that the mother of Young Thug's 14-year-old son - LaKevia Jackson - was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley. It was a senseless killing that was reportedly all over a bowling ball. Many were shocked by the reports, and as it turns out, Jackson was on the phone with her mother following the shooting, although eventually, she passed away while on the phone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Allegedly Sings To Inmate's Daughter Over The Phone In Viral Video

R. Kelly is finally being punished for his decades-old sexual crimes against young girls and women, being convicted last year on multiple charges. This week, it was reported that the disgraced singer's lawyer will be requesting a new trial and as we await news regarding that, a video has gone viral which allegedly features audio of Kelly singing to a fellow inmate's daughter over the phone, sighing dramatically before he belted out his recognizable vocals.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos After Getting Shot In The Face

Florida rapper Kid Trunks, best known for his affiliation to Members Only through XXXTentacion and Ski Mask the Slump God, revealed that he was shot over the weekend. The 21-year-old artist is recovering, sharing photos of his shooting wounds on social media. "Pray for me family," wrote Trunks on Instagram....
CELEBRITIES
WWL

15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art

ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
ZACHARY, LA
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy