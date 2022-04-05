Justin Bieber offering free therapy sessions to fans

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — In addition to being on the first leg of his world tour, Justin Bieber has mental health on his mind. Specifically the mental health of his fans and crew, and he’s willing to foot the bill for one month of free services through a partnership with BetterHelp.

“Whether you're on the road or just going through it - your mental health matters,” BetterHelp writes on its program page. “Justin is teaming up with BetterHelp to bring therapy to the crew on tour, and now you can get free access to a month of therapy too.”

If therapy isn’t for them, fans can also opt to “gift” the free therapy, with BetterHelp writing, “Justin is doing it for his crew, do it for yours too.”

When Bieber announced his partnership with the online therapy resource, he said “The one thing I've learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes,” according to TMZ .

In addition to partnering with the therapy website to provide a free month for the public, TMZ reported that Bieber is also providing 18 months of free therapy for his touring crew, which reportedly consists of more than 250 people.

In all, the services are worth an estimated $3 million.

To sign up for the free sessions, all you have to do is visit www.betterhelp.com/justinbieber , click “get started,” and take a short quick to connect to the right therapist for you.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok