Pueblo, CO

City briefs: Pueblo Food Project needs volunteers

By The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
The Pueblo Food Project is looking for volunteers on Friday, April 8, to help pack 2,000 bags with food items to help alleviate hunger among the city's homeless.

“This is an opportunity to help our homeless community here in Pueblo with nutritious food, something that not everyone has access to easily or even regularly,” Megan Moore, coordinator of the Pueblo Food Project, said in a statement.

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until all bags are packed, at Rocky Mountain Service, Employment & Redevelopment's facility at 330 Lake Ave. in Pueblo.

“We’re looking to collaborate with individuals and groups across Pueblo County who want to join us to pack hunger relief bags," said Moore.

The bags, which will include items like canned chicken, trail mix, beef jerky, pork and beans, fruit and water, will be distributed through partner organizations across Pueblo County, she said.

For more information about Pueblo Food Project or to volunteer to pack hunger relief bags, contact Megan Moore at megan@pueblofoodproject.org.

