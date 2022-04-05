ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

Man pleads guilty in disappearance, death of his child’s mother

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4p4Q_0f0OZo1a00

An East Orange man has pleaded guilty to charges that he killed the mother of his child and disposed of her body.

Tyler Rios, 27, admitted to killing 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar. Rios pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree desecrating of human remains.

Authorities say that Rios strangled Uyar in July 2021, put her body in the trunk of his car and then kidnapped their son, Sebastian Rios. The kidnapping spurred an Amber Alert.

Officials say that Rios drove to Tennessee and dumped Uyar’s body in a wooded area off Interstate 40.

Sebastian Rios was found unharmed on July 10 in Monterey, Tennessee, when Rios was taken into custody.

Rios is expected to be sentenced on June 10. He could serve 25 years in prison.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Orange, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
East Orange, NJ
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Orange Man
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash. Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Suspect in fatal shoving of 87-year-old woman hid at LI parents’ home after attack: prosecutors

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After she allegedly fatally pushed an 87-year-old vocal coach, the suspect deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her parents’ Long Island home, prosecutors said Tuesday. Lauren Pazienza, who was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and assault, eventually turned herself in. In the days after the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy