Copeland: Words do hurt; Rock's slap was deserved

Regarding “Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction” in the Daily Independent, April 2, 2022, I was glad to read that the judge refused to throw out Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction despite of a juror’s failure to disclose he was a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

In my opinion, for the jury pool to be fair, the judge should have insisted that at least one person on the jury should have been a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

And regarding, “Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap,” in the Daily Independent, April 2, 2022, the reason Chris Rock may have declined to file charges against Will Smith was because he knew he deserved the slap for making a cruel joke at the expense of Will Smith’s wife.

While the slap may have hurt Chris Rock, words can hurt, too, but too many times the people uttering them are not held responsible.

I applaud Will Smith.

Sincerely.