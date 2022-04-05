ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Mickey Mouse can start hugging again at Disney parks

By The Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Xd2r_0f0OZ5aG00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mickey Mouse will soon be able to hug again.

Costumed characters at U.S. Disney parks have kept their distance from visitors for nearly two years because of the pandemic.

They haven’t been able to give hugs, sign autographs or interact up close with fans.

‘Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill’: Classic snack gets a new face

That is about to change in a few weeks when the Disney parks reintroduce traditional character greetings.

As soon as mid-April, personal interaction between visitors and costumed characters will be allowed again at Disneyland in California, Walt Disney World in Florida and on Disney cruises, the company said late last week in a blog post.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
SheKnows

We’re Absolutely Obsessed With These Mickey Mouse x Hunter Kids Collab Rain Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As winter gives way to spring (finally!), those April showers that bring May flowers also bring puddles. This can be a bad thing when your kid sloshes through them in their everyday footwear — but oh so fun when they can jump and splash in boots made for exactly this type of outdoor adventure. And even better when those boots are adorned with literally the most adorable print: beloved childhood icon, Mickey Mouse. The...
APPAREL
Collider

‘Mickey: The Story of a Mouse’ Review: Fascinating Look at an Icon That Tries to Avoid the Problems of the Past | SXSW 2022

In exploring the creation of Mickey Mouse by Walt Disney, Mickey: The Story of a Mouse shows how Disney himself had many different versions of this origin story. Walt knew that the beginnings of Mickey would be forever tied to himself and whatever his company would eventually become. While it might not have been the exact truth, Disney’s version of the story, where Mickey was created on a train ride, became the prevailing account of how Mickey was made.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
hypebeast.com

Steven Harrington Worked With Disney on a Plush Corduroy Mickey Mouse

For nearly a century, Mickey Mouse has served as both a loveable childhood friend and an artistic muse for creatives all around the world. As an artist who’s created his own universe of characters, it came natural for Steven Harrington to work with Disney on his own iteration of the iconic mouse.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Cruises#Ap#U S Disney#Walt Disney World#Fox 8 Cleveland
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: the Main Attraction Space Mountain Collection Will Finally Debut at Disney Springs Tomorrow

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Disney Springs Instagram account announced the long-awaited arrival of the first installment of the Mickey Mouse Main Attraction collection, Space Mountain, will debut tomorrow at World of Disney. Despite being available overseas, the “January” installment of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
News 12

Mickey Mouse and friends skate into Trenton for Disney on Ice

Everyone’s favorite Disney characters have laced up their skates to put on the most magical ice skating show at the Cure Insurance Arena. Tya Greentree skates as Belle. She describes the experience as “surreal” and says once she puts on the dress, she really does feel like the character.
TRENTON, NJ
womenfitness.net

Womens Plus Size Tank Mickey & Minnie Mouse All Over Print

Disney plus size tank top with Mickey and Minnie Mouse all-over print – officially licensed. This sleeveless tee is great for Disney parks, the beach, and other summer fun, but it is also great for sleep wear. It is 62% polyester/38% polyester. The fabric is lightweight and slightly sheer. Machine wash with like colors and tumble dry low.
APPAREL
Stereogum

Minnie Mouse Releases “Lofi” Versions Of Disney Songs To Relax/Study To

Well, here’s something you probably never thought about needing but exists nonetheless. Disney has released a compilation called Lofi Minnie: Focus, a collection ostensibly by Minnie Mouse but “featuring some of Minnie’s favorite Disney songs reimagined by top artists in the Lofi space.”. As you might expect,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NewsBreak
Sports
WDW News Today

New Scented Mickey Pretzel Ear Headband by Loungefly at Walt Disney World

Loungefly has released another scented snack-themed ear headband, this time inspired by Mickey pretzels. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is made up of shades of light brown and yellow. The faux leather bow is dotted with white squares resembling salt. A Mickey pretzel...
SHOPPING
SPY

A Brief History of the Mickey Mouse Watch (Plus, the Best Mickey Mouse Watches to Buy)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The world of horology is pretty stiff and staid, but there’s one novelty watch that has continually drawn adoration from the likes of both children and serious watch collectors: the Mickey Mouse watch. But of all of the novelty watches out there, what’s so special about the Mickey Mouse watch? It was first introduced in 1933, meaning that it outlasted the Depression and World War II. Despite its friendly appearance, it has the kind...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

COMME des GARÇONS and Disney Reunite for SS22 "Mickey Mouse" Capsule

Following a debut release in October last year, CDG by COMME des GARÇONS and Disney are back with another light-hearted SS22 mini-series featuring Mickey Mouse. The limited-edition capsule includes a short-sleeve t-shirt displaying twin graphics of a brooding Mickey with his hands in his overalls, and a long-sleeve tee with an inverted graphic of Mickey wearing a pair of red sunglasses. Slanted CDG logos are printed on the backs of both shirts, and long-sleeves feature offset cutting along the bottom hem and sleeve opening which match the angle of the branding accents. Accompanying the Mickey merchandise is a new nylon utility shoulder bag available in black.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy