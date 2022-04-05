ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Tacos la Calle serves up authentic Mexican tacos - "estilo Guadalajara"

By John Garcia
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279pue_0f0OYJxo00

An assortment of taco delicacies is leaving patrons begging for more by visiting multiple times a week at Tacos La Calle in Orange County.

"What makes me happier is when someone comes in, and I see it again. That means we're doing something right," said Victor Moreno, who co-owns the family business with his wife.

Opened in June 2021, the Mexican eatery has been serving Guadalajara-style cuisine using traditional recipes handed down by close friends and family.

"The tacos really remind me of authentic tacos that you would find in TJ (Tijuana) or Mexico," said Rosie Flores, who commutes here from South Pasadena just for tacos.

Topping list of favorites includes three popular street tacos: carne asada, shrimp, and specialty item - suadero.

Moreno describes suadero protein cuts as an acquired taste made especially for adventurous "taco connoisseurs."

"It's (suadero) advanced taco-eating or daring taco eater," said Moreno.

"Every bite I have, something's falling out," said Alessandro Demoreno, a restaurant regular. "It's a lot of food, really good food."

As for secret ingredients, Moreno credits the restaurant's success to two main things: friendly service and passion for authentic cooking.

"In order to be successful, you have to have the approval from the customer," explained Moreno. "If the customers are happy, I'm happy."

Tacos la Calle

3070 W Chapman Ave Suite C

Orange, CA 92868

(657) 223-9102

8600 Beach Blvd #101

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 236-5211

facebook.com/authenticstreettacos

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
Eater

LA Influencer Roasted for Mean Post After Restaurant Says No to Free Food

A food influencer who lives in Los Angeles is getting roasted for badly critiquing a St. Louis area restaurant that declined to give him a discount on his meal. Per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and others, Instagram user @antonio_eats_la (who has north of 200,000 followers) reached out unprompted to a restaurant named Corner 17 in the St. Louis area — a city the influencer frequents to see family — to ask for $100 in dining credit in exchange for a review on his account.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Fire-Focused Mexican Steakhouse Finds a Familiar New Home in Downtown LA

Popular Orange County chef Daniel Godinez is making new moves in Los Angeles proper, quietly opening up a new outpost of his upscale dinner spot Polanco Mexican Steakhouse at 840 S. Spring Street in the former Preux & Proper space. The very visible triangular building has been remade with Godinez’s familiar flare, meaning lots of cocktails, moody lighting, and things served on planks of wood. Expect a menu that ranges from guacamole and ceviche to surf and turf platters and bone-in tomahawk ribeyes offeredd across the two-story space. A grand opening party is still a couple of weeks away, but the restaurant is serving customers now from Tuesday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (with a happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) Godinez and his partners already operate another outpost of Polanco Mexican Steakhouse at 14400 Hindry Avenue in Hawthorne, not far from Manhattan Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Orange County, CA
Food & Drinks
City
South Pasadena, CA
City
Buena Park, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Orange County, CA
Restaurants
County
Orange County, CA
Thrillist

Jack in the Box Is Serving These Huge Boxes of Curly Fries and Tiny Tacos

March Madness has officially begun, and whether you're watching every game or enjoying the perks of the tournament from the sidelines, Jack in the Box has a huge, new menu item that will make the season even better. It's dubbed the Munchie Madness Snacking Box, and if the press photos are to be believed, it lives up to its name.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Flores
Greyson F

Legendary Restaurant Closes After 32 Years

The popular restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. It’s the end of an era here in metro Phoenix. A legendary restaurant, which called the city home for more than three decades, has closed its doors for good. And while there are now similar options opening up throughout the Valley, longtime patrons will need to look elsewhere to enjoy wings, beers, and bright orange hot pants.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Mexican Cuisine#Guadalajara#Acquired Taste#Food Drink#Tacos La Calle
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
111K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy