Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday.
Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation.
MPD requested all drivers to use alternate routes.
As of Tuesday evening, all lanes have reopened.
