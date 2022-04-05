ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday.

Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation.

MPD requested all drivers to use alternate routes.

As of Tuesday evening, all lanes have reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Vickie Black
1d ago

so sad I saw this happen in Florida a few years back I couldn't believe what I was seeing it's just terrible they feel like they have no other choice heart breaking

