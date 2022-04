The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local agencies announced Thursday that they are enacting additional annual spring weight restrictions to protect roads. Beginning Friday at 6 a.m., weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state truckline highways from the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio state lines north to US-2/US-141 at the Menominee River bridge west of Iron Mountain, and then east on US-2 to St. Ignace.

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI ・ 22 DAYS AGO