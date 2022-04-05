ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driggs, ID

Wind takes out historic Idaho drive-in movie screen

 3 days ago
DRIGGS, Idaho — Fierce winds that blew across eastern Idaho Monday night have claimed an icon: the movie screen at the Spud Drive-In Theatre. Katie Mumm, manager of the Spud, said the screen, which was about 70 feet tall, blew over at "around 8 or 9." "It was...

