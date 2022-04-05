ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Is your baby the next Gerber Baby?

By Christine Flores, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379hQU_0f0OWk6N00

ARLINGTON, Va. ( WGN ) — Gerber has opened the call for entries for their 2022 photos search.

Applicants must be between 0 and 4 years old and have a playful smile that can light up a room. An irresistible giggle is strongly preferred, as well as an undeniably lovable personality — no corporate experience required.

Launched more than a decade ago, the program was inspired by countless photos sent by parents who see their little one in Gerber’s iconic logo.

Here are the top baby names in West Virginia for 2022

For the program’s 12th anniversary, and to extend the brand’s purpose to do anything for baby, Gerber will make every entry count by contributing a matching monetary donation of the winning baby’s cash prize to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.

Entries must be submitted between Monday, April 4, to Thursday, April 14, at 11:50 p.m. EDT. Parents or guardians are encouraged to submit the smiliest baby photos and favorite videos of their little ones’ giggles on Gerber’s submission portal for a chance to have their child serve as Chief Growing Officer and Gerber Spokesbaby of the year.

The prize package incudes being featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, $25,000 cash, and a selection of Gerber products to ensure baby has the best possible start in life.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Five players transfer from UMD women’s basketball

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team is going to look very different next season. With more than a thousand NCAA women’s basketball players now in the transfer, five Terps have joined the list. On Tuesday, Maryland stars Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese both announced that they were transferring from the program. […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Arlington County, VA
Society
State
West Virginia State
County
Arlington County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Wgn#Dimes#The Smiliest Baby
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WDVM 25

75-year-old woman dies following Hughesville house fire

HUGHESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A 75-year-old woman died from her injuries a day after a fire erupted inside her Hughesville home on Wednesday. Officials are still investigating what caused the fire that killed Barbara Sue Thompson and left the 44-year-old man who rescued her seriously injured. Deputy State Fire Marshals have discovered that the fire […]
HUGHESVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

No. 1 Terps men’s lax set to face No. 4 Rutgers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – For the first time in about six weeks, the top ranked and undefeated Maryland men’s lacrosse team will play in College Park. Maryland will host No. 4 Rutgers for a big time top five matchup on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m., the winner will take sole possession of first place […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Independent

13 best baby carriers to transport your little one safely and in style

So, you’ve been blessed with your little bundle of joy, and you’ll likely be spending a lot of time over the next few months doing daily tasks one-handed. You’ll become quite the pro! However, there is a way to reclaim both paws while staying close – a baby carrier.Babywearing gives your little one a safe, secure and comfortable way of staying close to their caregiver, especially in the early days. It can help their digestion, regulates their heart rate and temperature, and can reduce crying. For parents, carrying helps with bonding and is a great way to get out and...
TRAVEL
WDVM 25

16-year-old charged as adult for gun possession following MCPS lockdowns

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult for weapons possession after a confrontation on Wednesday led to several Montgomery County Public Schools locking down. Police said that they took Nafees Muhammad, a Clarksburg High School student, into custody at his home in Clarksburg after detectives identified him as the […]
CLARKSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Municipal stadium auctions off seats

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After Hagerstown lost its baseball team the fate of the Municipal Stadium has been in question. But, before the stadium becomes no more, the city hosted an auction to sell some of the seats from the stadium. The Municipal Stadium is one of the oldest minor league baseball stadiums in the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WOWT

Omaha zoo expecting third baby elephant next year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced they are expecting a third African elephant calf in 2023. The zoo announced Lolly, a 10-11-year-old African elephant, is pregnant and expecting a calf around March 2023. The zoo says it’s a step in the right direction to developing a stable African elephant population in the U.S.
OMAHA, NE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy