ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitestown, IN

Whitestown police search for armed robbery suspect after chase ends with crash

cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITESTOWN, Ind. — Authorities in Whitestown are searching for an armed robbery suspect who fled after a police chase ended with a crash. At about 4 p.m. Tuesday,...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Asheville police need help identifying suspects in Monday night armed robbery

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are asking the public's help in identifying two suspects responsible for robbing a convenience store in east Asheville on Monday night. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says on March 21, around 9:48 p.m., a white male wearing gloves, a red bandanna, sunglasses and a blue beanie hat, entered a store located at the 600 block of Swannanoa River Road brandishing a handgun. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect pointed to the register for the clerk to give him the money. The suspect then left with the cash about a minute later and got into a vehicle with a getaway driver.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WTOK-TV

Armed robbery suspect in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home. Dooley is accused of holding up the Shell station at 5200 Highway 493 Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Investigators said the suspect came into the store armed with a gun and demanded money. He drove away in a white Nissan heading north on Highway 493.
MERIDIAN, MS
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitestown, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Whitestown, IN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

98th and Lisbon armed robbery; Milwaukee police seek to ID suspect

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that happened near 98th and Lisbon on Saturday, March 19. Police say the armed suspect approached the victim around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, demanded and obtained property from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
8 News Now

Police search for armed suspect near Sahara, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police responded to reports of a person armed with a gun in the 5400 block of W Sahara Ave. Thursday. There have been no reported injuries and the person has not yet been located. Police are searching for the suspect. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police arrest suspect in four Pittsburgh-area armed robberies

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Police say an arrest has been made in connection with four separate armed robberies throughout Allegheny County, including two where someone was shot. 32-year-old Eric Jones of Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood, was identified as the person responsible for all four robberies as a result of collaborative effort.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Indiana State Police#Verizon
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Talbot Co. deputies searching for Dollar General armed robbery suspects

GENEVA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery. Authorities have identified the pair as Steven Johnson and Stephanie Johnson. Deputies say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at Dollar General in Geneva. The suspects were last...
GENEVA, GA
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette police: Armed robbery, shooting suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting that happened Saturday, March 26 – allegedly involving the same suspect. Around noon, police said the suspect showed a gun and demanded property from a student near 17th and Kilbourn. The same suspect then fled and allegedly...
MARQUETTE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy