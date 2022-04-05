ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Their Kids Were Leaving for College, So These Empty-Nesters Found a New Place to Perch

By Drew Limsky
mansionglobal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami home of interior designers Brett and Giselle Sugerman, of B+G Design. Brett and Giselle Sugerman, interior designers who own B+G Design, seemed as committed to their Fort Lauderdale, Fla., life as any homeowners in the city. Until they weren’t. Unable to resist the lure of Downtown...

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
mansionglobal.com

These Empty-Nesters Are Upsizing to Their Forever Home

Michael Verlander and his wife, Janet Verlander, built this house with 26-foot-high ceilings on 15 acres about 4 miles from the center of Healdsburg, Calif. Suzanne White, 58, longed for a swimming pool. Her husband, Mark White, 60, wanted a music studio and a space for a workshop. They both wanted to host more parties.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Dressing Windows in Non-Traditional Rooms

​​Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we discuss how to thoughtfully dress a window for a contemporary look. Window treatments are often considered an element in traditional interior design, be it...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Place#Kitchen Design#Perch#Furnishings#Art#B G Design
Tri-City Herald

Artistic mansion isn’t what you’d expect. Take a look at the $4 million Texas home

There’s a hidden jewel like no other tucked away in the suburbs of San Antonio, and it’s on the Texas real estate market for $3.95 million. The 8,320-square-foot work of art that’s referred to as “an unprecedented creation” in its listing on Phyllis Browning Company, was built in 2014 and has “imported details from Asia, India and Europe” throughout the elegant property.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mansionglobal.com

New-Build Dallas Home with ‘Resort-Like Backyard’ Lists for Nearly $13 Million

"The resort-style backyard with an outdoor kitchen is perfect for entertaining." A palatial 9,000-square-foot home in Dallas’s Highland Park came on the market on Wednesday with an asking price of $12.9 million. Built in 2020 by well-known Texas architect Richard Drummond Davis, the home features extensive indoor and outdoor...
Chicago Tribune

After two years of empty show floors and hotel rooms, McCormick Place gears up for the return of conventions to Chicago

When the Inspired Home Show returned to McCormick Place earlier this month after a three-year pandemic hiatus, the annual housewares show was the smallest in recent memory, and among the most significant in its 80-year history. Navigating mask mandates, vaccine cards, the waning omicron variant and an increasingly remote business world, the Inspired Home Show made Chicago a convention city ...
CHICAGO, IL
mansionglobal.com

You Thought Palm Beach Real Estate Was Hot? West Palm Beach Isn’t Too Far Behind.

The Bristol, a 25-story condominium in West Palm Beach, Fla. Six years ago, Michael and Roberta Joseph spent about $8.5 million to build a modern house on the water in Palm Beach, Fla. But Mr. Joseph, 62, was intrigued by the homes he saw across the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach. There, he noticed, older homes sat untouched for decades and coastal lots could be had for a fraction of Palm Beach prices.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

In the Heart of Manhattan’s Upper East Side, a Full-Floor Penthouse Offers City and Central Park Views

In Manhattan, This Full-Floor Penthouse Offers Central Park Views. This full-floor penthouse in a new condo tower by Steven Harris Architects, in the heart of the Upper East Side, offers walls of floor-to-ceiling casement-style windows facing out to four exposures, five en-suite bedrooms as well as a spacious library and two south-facing balconies.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy