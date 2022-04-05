ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral for Larry Gebert to take place Tuesday, April 12

By By KTVB.COM STAFF
 3 days ago

Originally published April 5 on KTVB.COM .

The family of longtime KTVB meteorologist and Idaho philanthropist Larry Gebert — and Larry’s work family at KTVB — have been touched by the countless tributes, expressions of sympathy and sharing of memories in the days since Larry passed away.

On Tuesday, April 12, the community is invited to gather and bid farewell to a man who loved sharing his time and talents with the people of Idaho. A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Rockies, located at 717 N. 11th St. in Boise. The service will also be livestreamed on KTVB.COM. Idaho State Senate Chaplain Doug Armstrong will officiate. Armstrong was general manager of KTVB from 1996 to 2018.

Larry died the evening of Friday, April 1, of complications from a heart attack he suffered two days earlier. He is survived by his wife, Julie; sons Austin, David and Michael; and daughters-in-law Ashley and Nicole.

Larry had worked with KTVB since 1992 as a meteorologist. He was a regular on Wake Up Idaho and the News at Noon. He highlighted numerous Idaho nonprofits through live appearances and “Where’s Larry?” segments.

Cards may be dropped off at the KTVB building, located at 5407 W Fairview Ave. in Boise. Donations for charity in Larry’s honor can be given to the 7Cares Idaho Shares fund and idahocf.org .

Comments / 0

