Queens, NY

Grieving mom fighting for memorial at site where her daughter died in Queens car crash

By Monica Morales
 3 days ago

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) —A Brooklyn mom, spurred on by the death of her daughter, launched a fight for a roadside memorial at the site where her daughter and two others were killed in Queens.

Katrina Thomas experienced every mother’s worst nightmare on Oct. 6, 2020. Her 20-year-old daughter, Kimani Foster was killed in a car crash at 122nd Street and North Conduit Avenue.

It will cost thousands to place a plaque and guardrail at the site. Thomas said she’ll never give up and hopes to raise the funds to make it happen.

“I have been trying so hard to get this done.  My daughter’s life was everything to me. This will also bring awareness and save someone else’s life,” the grieving mom said.

Thomas says her daughter was a junior at John Jay College studying criminal justice; she wanted to become a lawyer. Foster loved to dance and had a smile that would brighten up any room she walked into.

“There needs to be a place where they could put down flowers a wreath a memorial for those lives lost,” said NYC City Councilmember Joann Ariola, who helped Thomas get clearance for a memorial.

If you want to help Thomas honor her daughter and those lost in the crash, click here .

Gina Donza
3d ago

I can sympathize with her about the loss of her daughter but if everyone memorialized their family member wherever they passed on a roadway, parking garage, building, etc…, this place would eventually look ridiculous given the number of deaths that occur over time. Cemeteries are places to memorialize your loved one or dedicate a room in your house or your yard. Maybe she could plant a tree instead with a small plaque dedicating it to her. It really serves no purpose. The person’s soul is long gone and their bodily remains are what we bury. I think the authorities should outlaw it.

Rog Perez
2d ago

If everyone thinks like her, roads will be lined with memorials and we'll have no roads to travel in. Memorials and burials are for the cemetery. This shoyld be inculcated in this idiot's mind!

sunshine
3d ago

Yes it’s sooo sad but as Ms Gina stated it would b a circus out there..n could possibly cause more fatalities to those trying to look.

