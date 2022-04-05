ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Legal Aid Society turning away housing cases amid surging demand

By Ayana Harry
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WquRj_0f0OUZPg00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the rest of April, The Legal Aid Society will not be able to take on any new cases in Queens Housing Court because their lawyers don’t have the capacity.

“People who appear there are going to either hopefully get more time to find an attorney,” Judith Goldiner explained. “But in the worst case scenario, are going to have to go forward without an attorney.”

Goldiner is the Attorney in Charge of The Legal Aid Society’s Civil Law Reform Unit.

In 2017, New York became the first city in the nation to guarantee legal services for low-income tenants facing eviction. However, Lauren Springer, a tenant organizer with Catholic Migration services, said “legal services providers are at capacity.”

In the Bronx, Legal Services NYC had to turn away clients last month. The Office of Court Administration told PIX11 News in a statement, “LSNYC declined more than 475 cases in the Bronx. The cases were sent to resolution parts for both parties to begin settlement negotiations.”

OCA also told PIX11 News the organization has “repeatedly maintained that the inability of Right to Counsel providers, such as LSNYC and Legal Aid, to meet their contractual obligations and to be able to manage their operations will not adversely affect the functioning of Housing Court.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Legal Aid Society sues NYC over DNA searches

NEW YORK -- A lawsuit against the city claims police officers are illegally completing DNA searches, taking DNA without people's consent and storing it in a database. The Legal Aid Society, which filed the suit, says it often happens when the police officer gives a simple offer during questioning of a suspect, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday.The offering comes in the form of a cigarette, water, or even gum.Interrogation videos show the NYPD giving those questioned something to drink or eat, then surreptitiously collecting the item for genetic evidence.The Legal Aid Society is suing to stop the practice, alleging thousands...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Legal Aid Society#Queens Housing Court#Catholic Migration#Legal Services Nyc#Pix11 News#Lsnyc#Oca#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

2 Rikers guards among 6 charged in jail smuggling schemes

NEW YORK (AP) — Two corrections officers were accused of accepting bribes and smuggling contraband including cell phones into New York City's Rikers Island jail complex, according to criminal complaints unsealed Tuesday. The guards were arrested along with four other people in connection to two separate schemes, said Breon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Reporters call for White House to 'simply ignore' Supreme Court decisions

Some reporters are calling on President Biden to ignore Supreme Court decisions that they believe are politically motivated. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court temporarily reinstated a Trump-era that limits the power of the states to block energy projects that can potentially pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. In a split 5-4 decision, the justices overturned a lower court judge’s order to throw out the rule until the Biden administration can implement a new rule which is expected in spring 2023.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PIX11

PIX11

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy