Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star moderates special Richmond luncheon

By Ivy Tan
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance’s (RPAA) third annual “Women Take the Stage” luncheon will take place Tuesday, April 12, and feature The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Daphne Maxwell Reid as celebrity moderator.

Organized by the RPAA Women’s Leadership Council, the event will also feature a dynamic panel of Richmond women that includes award-winning author Sadeqa Johnson, ballerina Maggie Small, and actress Scottie Thompson. 8News anchor Deanna Allbrittin will serve as the luncheon’s master of ceremonies. The panelists will lead a discussion about “embracing the what-ifs.”

Reid is best known for playing Vivian Banks, aka “Aunt Viv,” in the popular ’90s sitcom.

Remarkable Women: Petersburg councilwoman continues lifelong fight for what’s right

The performing arts alliance was established in 2001 when a group of community leaders in Richmond set out to create a nurturing environment for performing artists to flourish and strengthen the city’s cultural, social and economic vitality. The organization strives to advance the performing arts in the Richmond region through programs and resources that foster current and future artists, as well to provide spaces for the arts to thrive. The alliance has impacted the lives of more than 45,000 students, teachers and families since 2009.

The Tuesday luncheon will begin at 12 p.m. in the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center at 600 E Grace Street in Richmond. Proceeds from the event will go to RPAA’s BrightLights Education Initiatives.

Contact Info@RPAAlliance.com or call 804-592-3330 for more information.

