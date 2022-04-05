ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

8 murder-suicides in Tampa Bay area in 2022, latest in St. Pete

By Chip Osowski
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHSZx_0f0OUPaQ00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – When St. Petersburg Police Officers say 44-year old Kevin Bybee shot and killed his 9-year old son Andres Chateau , before turning the gun on himself, it was the eighth murder-suicide involving Tampa Bay area residents in 2022.

In the most recent case, we learned that Bybee was in the process of being evicted from his apartment, and his relationship with his son’s mother was not the best. Yolanda Fernandez is with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Sebring man gets 30 years for molesting child

“They had been in a contentious custody dispute,” said Fernandez. “But there had been no threats or signs beforehand that it would get to this point.”

The one question everyone seems to ask about these murder-suicides is, why?

On Jan. 11 in Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said deputies were dispatched at around 7 p.m. Monday to a house on Cherry Lake Drive to look for a woman whose friends told deputies they hadn’t heard from her in 24 hours.

While conducting the welfare check, deputies tried to speak with suspect Charles Siminski, 52, but he refused to cooperate. They later found the victim dead and Siminski dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Jan. 1 2 in Land O’ Lakes, deputies found a mother and her two children dead. Authorities were alerted to the incident after the father, whose name has not been released, came home and found his 9-month-old, 3-year-old, and wife dead, according to Seargent Michael Rosa with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

In Mulberry on Jan. 17th , an attempted murder-suicide. The gunman initially survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but later died as a result of the injury.

Florida woman loses strip club gig after posing as Tyre Sampson’s cousin: report

Then on Jan. 31, a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Detective was accused of shooting and killing a female deputy, while on vacation near St. Augustine. Investigators say he then shot himself.

There were two back-to-back murder-suicides in Trinity in Pasco County in February , followed by one in Dunedin on Feb. 9.

Manny Guevara-Ruiz is with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. He says there is no one thing that triggers a tragedy like the ones we’ve seen in 2022.

“Most of the times, things like this make us want to find an answer, an immediate answer,” said Guevara-Ruiz. “And in all honesty, there’s not one particular answer. There’s not one symptom.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Mulberry, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Dunedin, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Trinity, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Michael Bay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Tampa Bay Area#Murder#Shooting#Sebring
WFLA

Woman shot ex while swapping children in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An argument over child discipline led to a shooting in Tampa Sunday night, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said two people met on North Marion Street at around 8 p.m. to swap their children per a custody agreement. During the swap, the female suspect began arguing with the […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Polk County bus attendant sentenced for abusing special needs children

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State Attorney Brian Haas announced Monday that a Polk County bus attendant will serve a 30-month prison sentence for abusing students. A statement from Haas said that Juanita Tappin was sentenced to prison last Friday for hitting multiple special needs students while they were transported for school. Authorities said surveillance video […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy