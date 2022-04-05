ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Here’s things to do in Downtown Evansville this year!

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District announced their full 2022 schedule, bringing events to the area every month.

“We’re excited to safely welcome guests, vendors, and sponsors to our 2022 events,” said Josh Armstrong, EID President. “We’re bringing back, and growing events developed in previous years. We’re planning a collection of great experiences that showcase the best of our growing Downtown.”

When’s Evansville’s next solar eclipse?

The full list of events and links to event info can be found below.

April 22nd Spring Wine Walk Presented by Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park
May 7th Sidewalk Sale Presented by Edward Jones Jim Back, CFP Financial Advisor
June 4th Spring Small Business Saturday
Wednesdays in June Market on Main (June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)
July 4th Fireworks on the Ohio Presented by Bally’s Evansville
Wednesdays in July Market on Main (July 6, 13, 20, 27)
Wednesdays in August Market on Main (August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31)
Wednesdays in September Market on Main (September 7, 14)
September 10th Dog Day Downtown Presented by German American Bank
September 30th Fall Wine Walk Presented by Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park
October 16th NoCo Makers Market Presented by Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union
October 29th Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat Car Show
November 5th Holiday Shopping Open House Presented by Edward Jones Jim Back, CFP Financial Advisor
November 26th Small Business Saturday
December 3rd A Downtown Christmas Presented by Engelbrecht Enterprises
December 16th Santa Stroll Presented by Edward Jones Jim Back, CFP Financial Advisor

Concerts and other events have come back to downtown as well! The Ford Center , Old National Events Plaza and Victory Theatre have dozens of events to keep you busy and entertained for the rest of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rptWT_0f0OU5GN00
