Independence, MO

Independence police searching for missing 17-year-old

By Jackson Hicks
KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager last seen leaving school Tuesday afternoon. C.J. Macha hasn’t been seen...

www.kctv5.com

The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
KCTV 5

Investigation underway after 3 are found dead in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after the bodies of three adults were found in an Overland Park residence this morning. According to the Overland Park Police Department, officers went to the 9200 block of Nieman Road around 10 a.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check. When...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CBS Boston

‘It’s Shocking,’ Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton Home

MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...
MIDDLETON, MA
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
CBS New York

2 arrested in stray-bullet shooting that killed 61-year-old

NEW YORK -- Police on Friday announced the arrests of two men who were charged in the stray-bullet shooting death of 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo in the Bronx on Monday.Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, were charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said."Both men are residents of the Bronx. Both have lengthy criminal histories," Sewell said. "As I said at the scene of this crime, this is another example of pointless violence on the streets of our city.Soriano De-Perdomo was shot in the back Monday night when two groups opened fire on each other down the block on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse.Soriano De-Perdomo's death came less than a week after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and just days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care but survived.Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
BRONX, NY
KCTV 5

Pedestrian struck and killed in KCMO Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after they were struck by a car Saturday night in Kansas City. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near East 87th and Newton Avenue. According to police, a black Ford Mustang was traveling west on 87th Street and struck the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD searching for two runaway sisters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in locating two sisters who have run away from home. Haven and Keairra Pouncil were last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 94th Street and Stark Avenue in Kansas City. Haven,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS LA

Two wounded in car-to-car shooting in Gardena

Gardena Police Department officers were called to the scene of a car-to-car shooting in Gardena Friday evening. The shooting was first reported just before 6:40 p.m., leaving two people wounded at the scene on South Normandie Avenue. Both were taken to nearby hospitals, though their conditions were not immediately known. Authorities were investigating for both a motive and a suspect in the shooting. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
GARDENA, CA
CBS Philly

Family Of Zyheim Hartman, Alleged Gunman Who Shot SEPTA Officer, 3 Others, Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the family members of the 18-year-old man who police say shot a SEPTA transit officer and three others this week. Police say he fired on officers at Arrott and Leiper Streets in Frankford. Family members gathered to remember the alleged shooter. The suspect’s mother expressed their sympathies to the victims as they search for answers. “They’re telling this whole story, but we don’t know what the beginning of this was,” relative Karen Harrison said. Nearly 48 hours after shots were fired from a second-floor window, loved ones of Zyheim Hartman are still trying to piece together how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KCTV 5

Three people identified in Overland Park suspected murder-suicide

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV, AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, have identified three people killed in a suspected murder-suicide. According to the Overland Park Police Department, officers went to the 9200 block of Nieman Road around 10 a.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check. When officers arrived,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Man, child injured following hit-and-run in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Two motorcyclists were hospitalized following a hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened in the 7500 block of 9 Highway at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. A 36-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl were riding the motorcycle and were seriously injured. An individual has been...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Blue Springs man charged with arson following fatal fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs man has been charged in connection with a fire that happened earlier this week and led to his neighbor’s death. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 48-year-old Anthony D. Jordan has been charged with first-degree arson causing serious physical injury or death. That is a Class A felony.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO

