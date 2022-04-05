ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas firearms instructor charged with murder after attempted carjacking

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRkpQ_0f0OTVqZ00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A firearms instructor is charged with murder in the death of a man who was attempting to steal his car on Super Bowl weekend, court documents said.

Police issued a warrant for Carlos Viana, 34, who is described in police documents as a firearms instructor, in February. He was booked into jail on Monday and posted bail, records said.

According to his warrant, Viana called police around 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 13, to say he had shot a man attempting to steal his car, which was parked outside a central valley warehouse in the 4600 block of South Valley View Boulevard, north of Tropicana Avenue.

The victim, Stanley Marks, 39, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office said Marks died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Viana had called 911, saying that a person had attempted to steal his car, which had several firearms in it. Viana said he had stopped at the warehouse location to pick up firearms to take to the range where he worked, police said.

Viana told the dispatcher he had left his car and the keys outside as he ran inside the warehouse, documents said. At that point, the victim “tried to take off with his car,” police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253wTy_0f0OTVqZ00
Police issued a warrant for Carlos Viana, 34, who is described in police documents as a firearms instructor, in February. He was booked into jail on Monday and posted bail, records said. (KLAS)

Inside the truck of the car were three handguns and one fully automatic machine gun, police said.

While speaking with detectives, Viana said the man drove the car at him, prompting him to think, “I needed to do something to stop this guy from proceeding, driving off into the street. And then I will try and stop him,” police wrote.

Viana discharged his weapon about 3-4 feet from the vehicle, police said.

“When Viana discharged his handgun, he was standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle, not in front of the vehicle,” police said. “Viana fired his handgun twice towards the vehicle, hitting the driver’s door window.”

The vehicle then became to slowly roll and Viana opened the door and put the car in park, police said. He then walked into the office and called 911.

When speaking with police, Viana said he did not know if the victim was armed.

Police concluded that Marks was the victim of murder with a deadly weapon.

Viana has a federal firearms license, police said. He was due in court in May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 45

Bizz Mark
3d ago

now can somebody tell me why he's in jail if the car was coming towards him it was his car that was being stolen and they were also firearms they were in the vehicle it would be in the hands of criminals right now can somebody please explain this to me🙃

Reply(14)
35
Bruce Grant
3d ago

The system always favors & protects the criminal filth. As the system increasingly breaks down at a accelerated pace 'frontier justice' will become more common.

Reply
24
Chris
3d ago

Protect yourselves people, the police won't. Crime is at an all time high and there are no repercussions for criminals. Take the power back from them, carry a weapon.....

Reply(6)
19
Related
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Firearms#Murder
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy