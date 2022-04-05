ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

50 best Netflix original series

By Liz Barrett Foster, Leesa Davis
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to get caught up scrolling through the various...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Scripted U2 Series Reportedly in Development at Netflix

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions is reportedly developing a scripted Netflix series about U2. Anthony McCarten, who penned the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will write the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, U2 are "expected to be involved and sanction" the as-yet-untitled project, part of Bad Robot’s overall...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Netflix Challenges Amazon Luna With Three New Original Games

If you're willing to while away your hours clicking that "skip to next episode" button, why wouldn't you be willing to take a crack at a few games while you're at it?. After all, gamers already spend countless hours playing games across several robust streaming networks these days, including Microsoft's (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report Xbox Game Pass which offers access to brand new releases and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Luna, which also offers a robust selection of streaming games for $9.99 a month.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Original Series#Original Programming
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Can’t Get Enough ‘Green Eggs And Ham’? Pick Up Dr. Seuss Books And Toys

Now that Green Eggs and Ham is in its second season at Netflix, it’s the next greatest obsession for kids everywhere (and a relief for parents who want their kids to stop streaming Paw Patrol on Paramount+ 24/7). If your kids can’t stop talking about the silly characters in this new hit series, there are other ways to bring the whimsical world of Seuss to life–in books! From streaming after dinner to bedtime, or just in general, bringing the Dr. Seuss book collection into your home is the best idea. Kids will love the colorful images and the fun storylines of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Daily News

First, last or maybe even both?

One of our sons had the privilege of playing the role of Tiny Tim in a local production of the musical “Scrooge” when he was seven. As the cast went through over 12 weeks of rehearsals prior to opening night, I accompanied our son to each rehearsal due to his age. Normally, non-cast members aren’t included at the rehearsals because they can be distracting as people are learning their roles, stage positioning and practicing the songs they need to learn to offer the audience their very best effort in providing a memorable experience.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy