Raptors' Dalano Banton: Moves to 905

Faulk scored a goal, dished a power-play assist, levied four hits and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Faulk helped out on a Pavel Buchnevich tally in the first period before scoring one of his own to spark the Blues' comeback in the third. With three goals and five assists in his last six games, Faulk has effectively helped to offset the absence of Torey Krug (upper body). Faulk is up to 11 tallies, 37 points, 135 shots on net, 140 hits, 94 blocked shots and a plus-33 rating in 65 appearances.
Comments / 0