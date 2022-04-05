ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Another scrimmage scheduled

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wheeler (shoulder) will remain behind in Florida to pitch in a minor-league scrimmage Thursday, Matt Gelb of...

www.cbssports.com

State
Florida State
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Heading to bereavement list

Diaz will be placed on the bereavement list by the Mets on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Diaz didn't appear in Friday's win over the Nationals, and he'll miss between three and seven games following the death of his grandfather. He'll reclaim his role as the Mets' clear closer once he rejoins the team, but Seth Lugo, Adam Ottavino and Trevor May are candidates for ninth-inning work during Diaz's absence.
MLB
Zack Wheeler
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Rough landing in MLB debut

Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Mariners' win over the Twins on Friday. The elite prospect started in center field but came up empty at the plate against Twins starter Joe Ryan and three relievers. Rodriguez did find a way to display his impressive physical talent despite the empty stat line, however; Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Rodriguez showed off an elite sprint speed of 30.0 on a short groundout in his first at-bat, while Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle relays that the rookie's lineout to right field in his last plate appearance of the afternoon had an exit velocity of 98.7 mph.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Two great catches

Senzel made two great catches in center field in Friday's loss to the Braves and appears fully healthy to begin the season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "He's playing great," manager David Bell said. "He's anticipating, he's covering a ton of ground, making great plays. It's so nice to have Nick out on the field and he's impacting the game in all areas already."
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Hits injured list

Lewis (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Lewis is still working his way back from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, a procedure he underwent last May. The Mariners had said early in camp that he wasn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, and that's in fact what ended up happening, but he's been taking steps in the right direction, so his absence may not be a long one. He'll return to a very crowded outfield, as the Mariners acquired Jesse Winker from the Reds in March and promoted 21-year-old phenom Julio Rodriguez to the Opening Day roster, but he has a strong enough bat to carve out a role once he proves his health.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Enjoys three-hit night

Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in a 3-0 win against the Diamondbacks on Friday. Hosmer and teammate Jurickson Profar carried San Diego's offense Friday, with Hosmer recording hits in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings and runs in the latter two innings. If the veteran first baseman continues to hit like this, he should lock up a significant role in a valuable Padres lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Slated to miss six weeks

Moniak has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and will miss approximately six weeks to begin the regular season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Moniak was initially diagnosed with a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch during his final at-bat of spring training, but he's dealing with a more significant injury that will force him to miss at least a month and a half. Since Odubel Herrera (oblique) will begin the year on the injured list, Matt Vierling should serve as the Phillies' primary center fielder early in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Rejoins major-league club

De La Cruz has made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. De La Cruz was sent down by the Marlins on March 26, but he'll ultimately be included on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. The 25-year-old appeared in 58 games for Miami last year and slashed .296/.356/.427 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 17 runs.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Exits early

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes base early

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Angels. Altuve delivered a largely unremarkable Opening Day line, as he struck out three times. However, he made the most of his lone time on base by recording his first steal of the season. This is notable given the decline in Altuve's stolen base attempts in recent seasons, coupled with his claim that he planned to run more in 2022. While Opening Day performances aren't always a sign of things to come, it certainly seems possible that Altuve will reach double-digit stolen bases this season for the first time since 2018.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Expunged from 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Medina for assignment Wednesday. Medina's removal from the 40-man roster clears a spot for the newly signed Andrew Knapp, who will open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher. Meanwhile, Medina will be in DFA limbo for the second time this offseason, after the Phillies previously dropped him from their 40-man roster in December before he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in March once the lockout concluded. If he clears waivers this time around, Medina will stick in Pittsburgh's organization and report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Leading off on Opening Day

Ortega will lead off and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Brewers on Thursday. Ortega's role seemed murky after the Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki in mid-March, as reports indicated Jason Heyward could spend time in center field. As it turns out, Heyward will indeed start in center, but Ortega nonetheless has a place in the lineup as the designated hitter. It will take more games to determine exactly how often Ortega will play this season, but the fact that he's serving as the leadoff man seemingly indicates that the Cubs view him as an important piece.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Sets up game-winner

Tarasenko notched an assist, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Tarasenko fed Robert Thomas for the game-winning goal 1:27 into overtime. Through five games in April, Tarasenko has two goals and two helpers. The 30-year-old winger is up to 62 points, 206 shots on net, 72 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 64 contests. He's looked good with Thomas for much of the season as both have been steady presences on the second line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

