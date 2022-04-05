Nationals' Sam Clay: Sent to Triple-A

De La Cruz has made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. De La Cruz was sent down by the Marlins on March 26, but he'll ultimately be included on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. The 25-year-old appeared in 58 games for Miami last year and slashed .296/.356/.427 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 17 runs.
Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Angels. Altuve delivered a largely unremarkable Opening Day line, as he struck out three times. However, he made the most of his lone time on base by recording his first steal of the season. This is notable given the decline in Altuve's stolen base attempts in recent seasons, coupled with his claim that he planned to run more in 2022. While Opening Day performances aren't always a sign of things to come, it certainly seems possible that Altuve will reach double-digit stolen bases this season for the first time since 2018.
Kaminsky signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday, per the MLB transaction log. Kaminsky spent the 2021 season with the Phillies, though he threw only one inning due to an elbow injury. He has been assigned to Double-A Arkansas, despite the fact that he has past major-league experience. It's unlikely that Kaminsky will see action in the majors during the 2022 campaign, but if he does, it would likely come in a low-leverage relief role.
The Diamondbacks designated Baragar for assignment Tuesday. Baragar had already missed out on a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after he was optioned to Triple-A Reno last week, but now he'll hit the waiver wire for the second time in less than a month after being booted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, Baragar will stick around in the organization and report back to Reno.
Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Like all good coaches, Brian Kelly knows what lies ahead. The college football world has wanted a definitive answer for a while now as to why the ex-Notre Dame coach has changed jobs, cultures and, um, accents to take over as LSU's new coach. "The million...
There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
Leddy supplied an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Leddy set up Justin Faulk for a third-period tally, sparking the Blues' comeback push. This was Leddy's fourth assist in as many games -- he's settled into a top-four role nicely after he was traded from the Red Wings at the deadline. The 31-year-old is up to 22 points, 63 shots on net and 59 blocked shots in 65 appearances this season.
One of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday live on CBS Sports HQ. Malik Hartford, a four-star safety out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio, will make his choice at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Rokeu, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Raley was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Raley was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays in mid-March, but he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll likely be a candidate to fill in as depth in the outfield at some point in 2022.
Koch signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on March 10. He's been assigned to Triple-A Tacoma, where he's expected to serve in a relief role. The 31-year-old has made appearances at the big-league level in four different seasons, though he hasn't reached the majors since 2019.
McCormick isn't starting Friday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a strikeout Thursday. Jose Siri will start in center field and bat eighth.
The Cardinals outrighted Waddell to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. St. Louis never formally announced that Waddell was designated for assignment, but he evidently went unclaimed on waivers and will remain in the organization. Waddell will lose his place on the 40-man roster, however, with his spot going to fellow reliever Andre Pallante, who earned a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen.
Young signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Young was released by the Ravens on March 9 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the team. His role decreased significantly in 2021, though he still managed to log 35 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended across 17 games. Young could compete with Duke Shelley for a significant role in Chicago's secondary in 2022.
Josh Conerly Jr., a five-star offensive lineman and the No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, will announce his college commitment live Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-5, 283-pounder from Rainer Beach High School in Seattle has narrowed his choices down to Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. The 247Sports crystal ball gives USC the edge in the race to get Conerly's commitment. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
