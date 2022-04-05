Nationals' Sam Clay: Sent to Triple-A

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Angels. Altuve delivered a largely unremarkable Opening Day line, as he struck out three times. However, he made the most of his lone time on base by recording his first steal of the season. This is notable given the decline in Altuve's stolen base attempts in recent seasons, coupled with his claim that he planned to run more in 2022. While Opening Day performances aren't always a sign of things to come, it certainly seems possible that Altuve will reach double-digit stolen bases this season for the first time since 2018.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO