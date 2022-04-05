ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

JetBlue just announced a bid to buy Spirit for $3.6 billion, edging out Frontier's $2.9 billion offer

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
  • JetBlue Airways has placed a $3.6 billion unsolicited bid for low-cost giant Spirit Airlines.
  • The news comes just months after Frontier and Spirit agreed to merge in a deal worth $6.6 billion.
  • JetBlue says its bid is a "superior proposal" compared to Frontier's $2.9 billion offer.

Low-cost giants Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines announced a groundbreaking merge agreement in February, but JetBlue Airways just made a "superior proposal" for Spirit.

On Tuesday, JetBlue confirmed that it has placed a bid of about $3.6 billion to acquire Spirit, with "an adjusted enterprise value of $7.3 billion." The news may ruffle feathers with budget rival Frontier, which planned to purchase Spirit for $2.9 billion.

Frontier's acquisition of Spirit would be worth $6.6 billion.

JetBlue said in a press release that the acquisition would generate strong competition for the big four airlines — Delta, United, American, and Southwest — and trigger the "JetBlue Effect," which the company says occurs when the legacy carriers react to the merger.

"The combination of JetBlue and Spirit – coupled with the incredible benefits of our Northeast Alliance with American Airlines – would be a game-changer in our ability to deliver superior value on a national scale to customers, crewmembers, communities, and shareholders," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said. "The transaction would accelerate our strategic growth and create sustained, long-term value for the stakeholders in both companies."

Spirit also confirmed the news on Tuesday, calling the offer "unsolicited," but plans to "evaluate JetBlue's proposal and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders."

Frontier defended its proposal in a statement to Insider, saying JetBlue's "high-fare" model would lead to higher ticket prices for travelers.

"In particular, the significant East Coast overlap between JetBlue and Spirit would reduce competition and limit options for consumers," a Frontier spokesperson said. "It is surprising that JetBlue would consider such a merger at this time given that the Department of Justice is currently suing to block their pending alliance with American Airlines."

While JetBlue's offer is worth more than Frontier's, its business model does not mix as well with Spirit as would Frontier's, according to the New York Times. For example, both Frontier and Spirit are ultra-low-cost carriers that charge extra for additional amenities, like checked bags and inflight snacks.

However, JetBlue's model offers more premium amenities, like free WiFi, inflight entertainment, and complimentary drinks and snacks. Both JetBlue and Frontier do operate Airbus family planes, which would match Spirit's fleet.

Nevertheless, Hayes said low fares and a quality product can work hand-in-hand.

"Customers shouldn't have to choose between a low fare and a great experience, and JetBlue has shown it's possible to have both," he said.

If Spirit chooses Frontier, the combined carrier would become the fifth-largest airline in the US, and expand flight options with "more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations in 19 countries across complementary networks."

The approval of either merger is still up in the air. Some members of Congress, like Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, worry the combined carrier could impact customers by increasing fares and worsening customer service .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Amazon Officially Closes $8.5 Billion Buy of MGM

Click here to read the full article. On March 17, Amazon finalized its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM. The deal comes two days after Amazon and MGM received clearance from the European Union’s antitrust regulator, which “unconditionally” approved Amazon’s proposed acquisition of MGM, since “MGM’s content cannot be considered as must-have.” Additionally, the European Commission, in its antitrust review, found that the overlaps between the Amazon and MGM businesses are “limited.” Founded in 1924, MGM will bring more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows to Amazon, including IPs of James Bond, Pink Panther, and the “Rocky” franchise. Per a press statement, senior VP...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Spotify Announces Company Paid Out $7 Billion in Royalties in 2021

Spotify has made their Loud and Clear report public and it shows just how much the company paid in royalties last year. The platform is by far the largest in the streaming industry. They have the most subscribers, are the most recognizable brand, and they make a ton of money. For the rights to have all the music in their catalog, they also pay a lot of money in royalties.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Unruly US airline passengers hit with record fines by FAA

An American Airlines passenger who allegedly pushed a flight attendant and spat at crew members has been hit with the biggest fine ever issued by US aviation regulators, and another fine topping $75,000 (£57,500) was issued to a Delta Air Lines passenger who bit a fellow passenger after trying to hug and kiss another.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Business Insider

Business Insider

455K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy