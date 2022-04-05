ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big 12 commish Bowlsby stepping away from role this year

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DomhH_0f0OS76F00
1 of 2

Bob Bowlsby will step away from his role as Big 12 commissioner later this year after a decade in the Power Five conference that’s facing a transition in membership and negotiations over a new media rights deal — like it was when he first took the job. .

“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as commissioner, as well as in my career,” the 70-year-old Bowlsby said in a statement Tuesday.

He will remain as the Big 12′s leader until a new commissioner is appointed. The expectation is that Bowlsby, whose contract goes into 2025, will then transition into an interim role with the league.

When Bowlsby arrived in 2012, the Big 12 was coming off a two-year period when it lost four schools to three other conferences and at times appeared to be on the brink of collapse before settling as a 10-team league with the additions of TCU and West Virginia. Only months after that, the Big 12 had a new multibillion dollar TV deal with ESPN and Fox Sports that goes through the 2024-25 academic year.

Within weeks after Oklahoma and Texas accepted formal invitations to join the SEC last August, the Big 12 expanded by adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston.

Currently the longest-serving Power Five commissioner, Bowlsby came to the Big 12 after six years as athletic director at Stanford. Before 2006, he had been AD at Iowa since 1991, overseeing the athletic program where growing up he sold soda at football games, and previously had been Northern Iowa’s AD for seven years.

Bowlsby said he believes the Big 12 and its schools are in a strong position going into the future. He said his move will allow the next commissioner to take the lead on such issues as negotiating the new grant of rights and media rights, and the arrival of new conference members.

“Bob is a man of impeccable character who has led with great integrity throughout his entire career. He is a legend in our profession and it is safe to say that we will miss his experience, wisdom, savvy and leadership as we continue to confront a reimagination of intercollegiate athletics’ future,” Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard said. “I believe college athletics needs more Bob Bowlsbys.”

Bowlsby’s announcement came a day after Kansas won the men’s basketball national championship, a year after fellow Big 12 member Baylor won the title. Those are among 25 NCAA team national championships the Big 12 has won during Bowlsby’s tenure.

The Big 12 will use an executive consulting firm to assist in an extensive national search process for the new commissioner that will begin in the next few weeks.

BYU, an independent in football, will join the Big 12 for the 2023-24 athletic season. Current American Athletic Conference teams UCF, Cincinnati and Houston will join no later than July 1, 2024.

All four of those future members were among 11 schools interviewed by the Big 12 in 2016 when it considered expansion before staying at 10 teams.

Texas and Oklahoma, the only Big 12 teams to win national championships in football, have said they will honor their current contracts with the Big 12 until 2025, when the conference’s current television rights contracts run out, before moving to the SEC.

Lawrence Schovanec, president of Texas Tech and chairman of the Big 12′s board of directors, expressed appreciation for the job Bowlsby has done.

“Bob has consistently driven distributable revenue growth for the conference’s member institutions, has stood strong during turbulent times in the world of collegiate sports, has led innovation within collegiate athletics, and has worked tirelessly to ensure the stability and future of the Big 12 Conference,” Schovanec said.

About $345 million of total revenue was distributed among the 10 members of the Big 12 for the 2020-21 academic year that was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Analyst Names College Football’s Most “Overrated” Head Coaches

Few things in college football cause more debate and backlash than overrated coaches lists. A new one from FanSided’s Connor Muldowney will surely do just that. Muldowney has chosen to rank his top 10 most overrated college football coaches going into the 2022 season, and trust us, there are some big names on this list. Right at the top is Penn State’s James Franklin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bowlsby
Person
Bowlsby
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Big 12#Stanford University#American Football#College Football#Tcu#Espn#Fox Sports#Sec#Byu#Ucf
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana universities could soon be allowed to pay student-athletes directly

Last year Louisiana jumped on the bandwagon to allow college sports stars to benefit financially from their name, image and likeness through endorsement deals. Now state leaders want to follow suit and allow schools to pay their student-athletes directly. Senate Bill 250, authored by Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, would allow colleges, universities and university affiliates […] The post Louisiana universities could soon be allowed to pay student-athletes directly appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
On3.com

Bob Bowlsby addresses if Texas/OU leaving factored into retirement decision

When Bob Bowlsby took over as the Big 12 commissioner, the conference was fresh off losing four programs to three different conferences, most notably the Missouri Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies to the SEC. Flash forward nine years and another pair of Big 12 schools will be bolting to the SEC, with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns moving no later than the 2025 season.
COLUMBIA, MO
HBCU Gameday

College basketball changed on this day

Texas Western upset college basketball when it used seven black players to knock off the No. 1 all-white Kentucky squad in the 1966 NCAA title game. The post College basketball changed on this day appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
EL PASO, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

840K+
Followers
413K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy