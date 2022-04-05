ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Woman in Mind opens Thursday at WRHS

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural High School Theatre will open their spring play “Woman in Mind” Friday evening at the high school auditorium.

Woman in Mind, a play written by Alan Ackbourn, first opened at the St. Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, England in1985 and because of its popularity was soon moved to London.

The entire play takes place in Susan and Gerald’s tiny back garden. After getting knocked out by stepping on the tooth end of a garden rake, housewife Susan experiences hallucinations in which her oppressive and boring everyday life is replaced by a fantasy. The following day, Susan, dozing in the garden, is woken by Gerald. Now back in tune with the real world, she openly discusses the deadness of their marriage, something Gerald insensitively glosses over.

Play times include:

  • Thursday, April 7th, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, April 8th, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 9th, 7 p.m.
KSNT News

KSNT News

