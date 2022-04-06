ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphos, OH

‘Cases dismissed’ against Delphos educators

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEQKw_0f0OQd8Y00
Misdemeanor charges of child endangerment against Delphos Jefferson School administrators, from left, Principal Chad Brinkman, Intervention Specialist Karissa Hoersten and Education Administrative Specialist Maureen Rentz were dismissed Tuesday by Van Wert County Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington. J Swygart | The Lima News

DELPHOS — Misdemeanor charges of child endangerment against three administrators at Delphos schools were dismissed Tuesday morning, minutes prior to the start of a bench trial for the three educators.

Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington deliberated behind closed doors for some 30 minutes following a motion by attorney Morgan Masters for dismissal of the criminal charges against Delphos Jefferson High School Principal Chad Brinkman, Intervention Specialist Karissa Hoersten and Education Administrative Specialist Maureen Rentz.

Masters cited existing Ohio case law to support her contention that the state of Ohio failed to establish probable cause for the filing of criminal charges, maintaining that the affidavit in support of the indictments against Brinkman, Hoersten and Rentz failed to address “the underlying essential facts” that led to the charges.

In her ruling, Worthington sustained the motion. The judge said the cases would be dismissed due to the failure of the state to describe an offense and because no facts supporting that claim were contained in the affidavit. She said the filing failed to meet even the so-called “bare bones” provision of state law which allows for criminal complaints that contain little substantial background information to be submitted to the court.

Van Wert City Law Director John Hatcher was asked following the judge’s decision if charges would be refiled at a later date against the trio of educators.

“We haven’t made a decision on that at this time,” he said.

Brinkman, 51, of Ottawa, Hoersten, 33, of Delphos, and Rentz, 65, of Elida, were arraigned on the child endangerment charges in early January after an investigation was launched by law enforcement officials and children services agency personnel into the alleged neglect of a developmentally disabled student at the school. According to an Ohio Department of Education report, a disabled child routinely spent 90% of the school day in isolation.

A complaint filed with the state education department alleges the district failed to implement an Individualized Education Program, or IEP, for the student from June 2020 through June 2021 in violation of state statutes. Other citations were issued by the state for the school district’s failure to properly document actions taken in regard to the special needs student.

The judge’s decision to dismiss the case did not address the specific allegations contained in the ODE report. In that report, Delphos schools was given specific timelines in which to address shortcomings in establishing and reporting specialized educational plans, methods for integrating children with disabilities into classroom settings and other violations.

The district is required to submit documentation of the corrective actions by Oct. 3.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464

Comments / 4

Stuart Combs
1d ago

Why wouldn’t the judge decide in favor of school administrators. School administrations these days are worthless.

Reply
4
Related
The Lima News

Trial begins Tuesday for Delphos administrators

DELPHOS — A trial will begin Tuesday morning in Van Wert Municipal Court for three employees of Delphos City Schools facing misdemeanor charges of child endangerment for the alleged neglect of a developmentally disabled student at the school. Judge Jill Worthington will be the sole trier of facts in...
DELPHOS, OH
ABC 33/40 News

Judge calls credibility of Brookside PD 'garbage,' cases dismissed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Stern words from a Jefferson County Judge who called the credibility of Brookside Police 'garbage.' Judge Shanta Owens made the assertion Tuesday morning before dismissing traffic cases in her courtroom from the embattled police department. Judge Owens said she will have a real problem...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
9&10 News

Eavesdropping Charge Dismissed Against Activist School Mom

ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed an unusual felony charge against a northern Michigan woman who used her phone to record a conversation between two school officials. Erin Chaskey, who has complained that a history teacher at Onaway High School is too liberal, said she was standing outside the superintendent’s office and recorded a conversation between two people because they were talking about her.
ONAWAY, MI
KXRM

Morphew’s defense files motion to dismiss murder case again

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The defense attorneys for the Chaffee County man accused of killing his wife in May of 2020 have filed another motion to dismiss the case, this time based on the presentation of false testimony at pretrial hearings. Barry Morphew was arrested for first-degree murder on May 5, 2021, nearly a year […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delphos, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Van Wert, OH
City
Delphos, OH
City
Ottawa, OH
City
Elida, OH
Sandusky Register

'Don't Say Gay' comes to Ohio

COLUMBUS — Republicans pushing what critics are calling a "Don't Say Gay" proposal similar to a law recently approved in Florida aren't saying why the legislation is needed or where it originated. Ohio educators would be banned from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third...
OHIO STATE
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Law#Education Department#Van Wert Municipal Court#Morgan Masters#Brinkman Hoersten
The Lima News

Lima man deemed not competent for trial to be monitored

LIMA — The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities has agreed to develop a service plan for a Lima man who previously had been deemed incompetent to stand trial on a felony charge related to a home invasion and physical attack upon the homeowner last summer. Allen County Common...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin restaurant owner guilty of tax fraud: DOJ

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old from Powell, who owned restaurants in Dublin, is guilty of tax fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Per the DOJ’s release, Ken Chen pleaded guilty to the U.S. District Court after being charged by bill of information on Feb. 25. Court documents from 2015-2018 state that Chen […]
DUBLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
WFMJ.com

New opioids effectively banned in Ohio after Gov. DeWine signs order

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an order Tuesday that government officials say effectively bans new opioids in Ohio. The governor's order now allows the Ohio Pharmacy board to classify seven kinds of opioids as Schedule I drugs. The federal DEA defines Schedule I drugs as substances which have no accepted medical use and have the potential to create a public health hazard.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Man acquitted of rape in Wood County

BOWLING GREEN — A man accused of sexually assaulting an ex-girlfriend on three occasions was acquitted on all charges by a judge in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Steven Finch, 48, of the 5900 block of Walbridge in Walbridge, previously faced possible life sentences on each of three rape charges, all first-degree felonies.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

DeWine announces new initiative to fight gun violence in Ohio

OHIO — Governor Mike DeWine has announced a new initiative to fight gun violence in Ohio. The “Ohio Ballistics Testing Initiative” will provide law enforcement access to technology that could help them solve deadly shootings. Both the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Statewide Democratic candidates bring “cost of corruption” tour to Lima

LIMA — Three hopeful Democratic candidates stopped at Lima’s Hover Park stocked with a full arsenal of weapons to attack their Republican foes on Thursday. Dubbing themselves the “Corrupt Busters” the three spoke in a slight drizzle. Perhaps, warmed by the heavy artillery of insults launched at potential primary opponents like grenades, the hopeful withstood the wind for more than an hour.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
178
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy