ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

1st NC Senate poll: Trump-endorsed Budd leads pack to replace Burr

By Steve Doyle
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlqVy_0f0OQMKJ00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — With exactly six weeks left before Primary Election day in North Carolina, Rep. Ted Budd has seized firm control in the race for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

A WNCT/The Hill/Emerson College poll, the first non-partisan poll conducted in this race, found that Budd, a resident of Advance who represents the current 13th Congressional District, has the support of 38% of likely voters on May 17 and would be favored in a head-to-head election against likely Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzOhz_0f0OQMKJ00

Budd’s margin in the Republican primary is a surprising 16 percentage points over former Gov. Pat McCrory (22%) with former Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro polling third at about 9%. Some 8% preferred one of the other candidates – topped by Marjorie Eastman of Cary and Benjamin Griffiths of Cleveland, with 1.4% – and nearly 1 in 4 (23%) said they are undecided.

The poll focused on the 14 Republicans seeking to succeed retiring Republican Richard Burr of Winston-Salem, and it’s clear that Budd appears to have surpassed the 30%-plus-one threshold required to avoid a run-off election that might have been expected in such a crowded field.

“Ted Budd’s position in the Republican primary is strong,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a Zoom interview. “I was thinking it would be more competitive with McCrory. It’s really down to two candidates.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wy892_0f0OQMKJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5TSy_0f0OQMKJ00

The Trump factor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZlje_0f0OQMKJ00
Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Budd has an aggressive media campaign funded in part by millions of dollars in contributions from Club for Growth, a conservative PAC whose dollars helped him defeat 16 Republicans in his initial bid for Congress in 2016, but he also has benefitted significantly from the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, which apparently is important for voters.

Among Republicans who responded to the poll, 59% said Trump’s backing makes them more likely to vote for a candidate. Only 13% said Trump’s endorsement makes them less likely to vote for his choice, but 27% said it would make no difference.

“At this point, that endorsement carries a lot of weight,” Kimball said. “Of those who say it matters, 43% are breaking for Budd. Those who said [the endorsement makes them] less likely, 58% are breaking for McCrory.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUzzZ_0f0OQMKJ00

He also said that 50% of the undecided voters are more likely to vote for Budd because of Trump’s endorsement.

“We’ve seen this in all the states [that Emerson polls],” Kimball said. “Georgia hasn’t come out yet, but it was the only state where his impact was under 50%. The jury is still out to see how impactful endorsement will be when these elections come to fruition.”

Kimball said he was surprised that Eastman, a retired combat veteran in her first campaign who in the fourth quarter of 2021 reported more contributions than did Walker, didn’t fare better.

“She’s not in the top tier. That’s surprising considering the money and her name recognition,” he said. “But there is only so much of a vote to go get. Budd is capturing the conservative vote and McCrory the moderate vote. There’s not much of an electorate for her to pick up.”

Race vs. Beasley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OykkA_0f0OQMKJ00
Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley

Because Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, is the almost certain nominee among 11 Democrats now that state Sen. Jeff Jackson is running for Congress, the poll didn’t ask about her competitors.

But in head-to-head races between the Republican candidates and Beasley, it was clear that Budd and Walker would be favored to beat Beasley.

The poll showed that Budd would get 50% of the vote against Beasley with 43% favoring Beasley and 8% undecided. Walker would have a 47%-42% edge with 11% undecided.

Even Eastman would be in a virtual dead heat with each polling at 44% and 12.3% undecided. But Beasley would have a slight edge over McCrory (43% to 41%, with 16% undecided).

“Beasley is in a tough race in North Carolina,” Kimball said. “I don’t think she will be shocked to see where she is right now. Republicans are in a primary. Their message is getting out. She’s not really in a primary.”

He said because a lot of Beasley’s supporters are young voters who are hard to motivate in a midterm election, polls might deter them and hurt her campaign going forward by dimming the excitement about her.

How this was done

Candidates have touted polls during the past several months that have helped observers to handicap the race, but all of those were internal polls or were conducted by organizations that have an affinity for a certain campaign or cause. The WNCT/The Hill/Emerson College poll sampled 1,047 registered voters in North Carolina for the General Election and 508 for the Republican primary with a credibility interval (which is similar to a margin of error) of +/- 3 percentage points.

This poll, conducted April 2-4, asked a variety of questions about the upcoming elections and the state of the nation, and 77.2% of respondents said they were very likely to vote. They identified themselves as 40.3% Republican, 35.7% Democrat and 24% Unaffiliated.

Respondents were predominately white and at least 50 years old and slightly more female (51%) with 44% having at least a bachelor’s degree and 39% living in the suburbs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
Greensboro, NC
Elections
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden's approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Senate#Midterm Election#1st Nc Senate#Wghp#U S Senate#The Hill Emerson College#Advance#Republicans#Emerson College Polling#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

North Carolina attorney general calls for investigation into Mark Meadows following voter fraud allegation

North Carolina’s attorney general has requested an investigation into former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – who pursued a baseless narrative of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election – following allegations that he illegally cast a ballot from an address he doesn’t use.The probe from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations follows revelations in The New Yorker that Mr Meadows, who represented the state in Congress from 2013 to 2020, had registered to vote using an address at a rental home where he allegedly does not nor has ever lived.A spokesperson for the office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for calling Biden ‘commander and chief’ after gazpacho gaffe

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman who has made a name for herself with misstatements and an embrace of racist, sometimes violent conspiracy theories, has once again run into ridicule by mangling the name of the most famous job in the US.Ms Greene was responding to a tweet from longtime conservative journalist and Trump critic Bill Kristol, who had called her out for deriding the US government and defence infrastructure. “This isn’t the team you bet on,” she declared, to which Mr Kristol responded: “@RepMTG recommends betting against America.”“I tell you what pumpkin,” she replied, deploying a strange...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy