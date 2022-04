When do the 2022 NBA Playoffs start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Playoff basketball is right around the corner. The NBA is entering the final weekend of the 2021-22 regular season. All 30 teams only have a game or two remaining on their schedules, and the entire league will be in action on Sunday to bring a close to the 82-game slate. The 12 playoff berths and eight play-in spots have all been secured, but several teams are still jockeying for position in the standings.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO