ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Early voting begins in Ohio’s first 2022 primary election

By Karina Cheung
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAOrO_0f0OQ1sJ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The May primary election is officially underway with early voting kicking off Tuesday across the entire state, but this isn’t going to be the only primary election in 2022.

Ohio will have one primary in May and a second one at a later, undetermined date.

“I’ll do whatever it takes — it’s that important to vote so I’d low crawl a mile to get here,” said voter Barry Graham. “That’s just how I feel about voting.”

2022 Primary Election voter’s guide: Early voting begins

Graham cast his ballot for the first day of early voting, but some races were not on it.

Elections for state house, state senate, and state central committee races will happen at a later date, meaning two primary elections will happen.

“I’d rather they didn’t,” Graham said of the split primaries. “I wish they would get their act together and stop gerrymandering the districts, but we have to have an election.”

This all goes back to redistricting. Several sets of statehouse maps have been rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court during the redistricting process. A fourth set is under review now and facing objections in court.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he’d like to see a date set for the second primary, specifically Aug. 2.

Levy estimator available for May primary election

“The important thing is that we get certainty about that second primary as soon as possible,” LaRose said. “I would hope that the legislature would act expeditiously.”

LaRose needs the General Assembly to set the date, but also help to foot the bill. A second primary alone, he estimates, will cost between $20 to $25 million.

“I’ve made it clear that the General Assembly should come to the table with some additional funding to make sure these county governments aren’t left bearing that cost on their own,” he said.

Graham said he’ll come out for a second primary and has this message for his fellow voters.

“It’s your constitutional right; a lot of people have put a lot of things on the line — their lives, their limbs,” he said. “Come out and vote. Have your say.”

Early voting for all of the other races is open now for anyone looking to cast their ballot ahead of the May 3 primary election day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

Patty J.
3d ago

The entire thing is a mess that could of been avoided,,,, We'd better not hear one word about the Election being questioned! Our Politicians in Ohio could of done better by us voters!

Reply(2)
2
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in fatal shooting at north Columbus bar given $1M bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a north Columbus bar is in jail Monday. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records, Wayne C. Coffman, 34. is being held at Jackson Pike Jail as of Monday. Coffman is charged with two...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What does U.S. House vote to legalize marijuana mean for Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the U.S. House turned a new leaf Friday in its vote to legalize marijuana, lawmakers and activists are bracing for what federal legalization – or lack thereof – could mean for Ohio. Marijuana would automatically become a legal substance in Ohio if the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act […]
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote earlier this week in a 4-3 ruling that found that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015. “The evidence shows that the individuals who controlled the map-drawing process exercised that control with the overriding intent to maintain as much of an advantage as possible for members...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Ohio Statehouse#Primary Election#Legislature#Wcmh#The Ohio Supreme Court#State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: RNC warns Democrats will 'pay the price' for trying to undermined election integrity after lawsuit over ballot counting caused Texas vote administrator to resign

The Republican National Committee is warning Democrats to uphold election integrity in the 2022 midterms after a GOP Election Integrity team effort caused Harris County, Texas' Democratic Election Administrator to resign for failing to count all the ballots from the primary elections earlier this month within the required 24 hours.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy