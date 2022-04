AURORA – The city is considering some revisions to Chapter 1519 of the codified ordinances which governs the use of fireworks, but likely will keep most provisions intact. At its March 14 meeting, Council introduced legislation to opt out of following regulations in Ohio House Bill 172 which were OK’d by the General Assembly last year. That would allow the city to continue abiding by its local fireworks ordinance.

POLITICS ・ 19 DAYS AGO