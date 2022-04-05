ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, CO

High winds down trees, temporarily close ski resorts

By Alex Rose, Vicente Arenas
 3 days ago

WINTER PARK, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Strong wind gusts pummeled parts of Colorado, causing ski resorts to shut down and even scramble to clean up debris.

At Winter Park, ski patrol crews worked to clear 15 downed trees due to high winds. The resort was reopened around noon after winds settled down and the foliage was cleaned up.

Loveland Ski Area closed for the day and Darleen Ragan had hoped to ski at the spot which usually sees heavy weekday crowds.

“I understand because it is windy and they don’t want people falling off the lifts so I can understand completely,” Ragan said.

103 mph wind gust reported; see full list
High winds were reported across the state Tuesday morning, including a 103 mph gust in Frisco at around 6 a.m.

On Interstate 70, the Colorado Department of Transportation posted warning signs reading gusts could reach 60 miles per hour.

“It reminded me of a tornado coming through. It was that loud and that strong. I thought the roof was going to come off. The windows were shaking and rattling,” Lynn Hoogerwerf said.

A tree fell on Lynn Hoogerwerf’s home in Silverthorne. The tall pine slammed onto a porch and hit a truck.

Gusty wind remains Tuesday, more expected Wednesday

“The wind was blowing so hard it was just roaring. It was so loud and then I hear this boom! And the house shook!” Hoogerwerf said.

The damaged trees FOX31 saw seemed to be twisted as they broke and fell. Others were still bending from strong gusts this afternoon .

The Hoogerwerf family is thankful no one was hurt.

High wind warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

