Companies taking measures to offset elevated fuel costs

By Caitlin Rearden
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

BIRDSBORO, Pa.- Fuel prices spiked last month and have since gone down slightly, but high costs are still putting a pinch on companies that use fuel for operations. "This year is going to be a roller coaster year," says Brad Stephenson, co-owner of New Castle...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Considers Upping Ticket Prices To Offset Rising Fuel Costs

Taking a Delta flight could soon be heavier on the pocket as the airline looks to increase ticket prices in response to rising fuel costs. Airlines in the US are left with no choice but to pass down fuel price hikes to customers as elevated fares but are hopeful that renewed interest in traveling will see them through the coming few months.
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Airfare skyrockets as cost of jet fuel takes off

Airfare is expected to increase in the coming months as the cost of jet fuel takes off and amid increased demand from travelers. According to mobile travel app Hopper’s Consumer Airfare Index Report for January 2022, an average 7% increase in domestic airfare is forecasted each month until June, topping out at $315 for a round-trip ticket.
GAS PRICE
Lebanon-Express

Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by drivers to offset surging gasoline prices. The company said earlier this week that it would be following Uber, which also announced surcharges this week, and this week it released details of its plan. The company said...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
Daily Mail

Lyft rides get more expensive as company joins Uber and DoorDash in charging customers fuel fee of 55 cents to help drivers offset crippling gas prices

Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride to offset surging gasoline prices nationwide, which will mean higher fares for customers. The company said earlier this week that it would be following food delivery service DoorDash and transportation company Uber, which also announced new surcharges this week.
TRAFFIC
WTOV 9

Fuel prices driving up costs for trucking companies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Increasing diesel and fuel prices are just the latest problem for trucking companies. As of March 14, the weekly average for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. was $5.25 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This cost driving frustration and...
TRAFFIC
San Diego Channel

Doordash offers new incentives to offset elevated gas prices

Doordash is joining Uber in trying to offset the increased price of gas for its drivers. The company announced it is launching a gas rewards program. "Through DasherDirect, a prepaid business Visa debit card designed for Dashers, Dashers will soon be able to get 10% cash back on gas purchases – at any U.S. station – every time they use their card, even when they aren’t dashing," the company said in a statement.
TRAFFIC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Trucking companies, there is a fuel crisis

My Hedgepeth Transport LLC went broke by 2010 due to the 2008 fuel crisis. The increase in fuel pric... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
freightwaves.com

The fuel surcharge: Is there a better way to manage fuel costs?

This story originally was published by FreightWaves in October 2017 and remains particularly relevant in the current supply chain environment. Fuel surcharges have a long history in the transportation industry, dating back to the Arab oil embargo in 1973 by most accounts. While the early days of surcharges were straightforward to calculate – although wholly unfair to shippers in many cases – that is no longer true.
TRAFFIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Ecolab will add 8% to 12% surcharges to offset rising energy costs

Ecolab has offset the rising prices of logistics and raw materials in the last year through productivity measures and by expanding its supplier base. But now the St. Paul-based provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention products and services has announced temporary 8% to 12% surcharges to offset the spike in global oil prices due partly to economic sanctions against Russia's energy industry.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

American Airlines Believes Strong Bookings Could Offset Rising Fuel Prices

American Airlines is expecting an expense increase in the first quarter of 2022 due to the significant rise in the price of crude oil in the last few weeks. However, it could be offset by a strong improvement in bookings, the airline said at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference. Let’s investigate further.
INDUSTRY
The State Journal-Register

As truckers take on rising fuel costs, Illinois consumers can expect to pay more for goods

Lawmakers in Springfield have been pitching ideas to lower fuel prices in Illinois. Members of both parties have said it's an issue they are working on. As of Friday, the state had an average gas price of $4.526 per gallon which was about 25 cents higher than the national average and the 10th highest in the country, according to AAA. The national average gas price has increased by 48.2% since last year.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Cannabis banking bill could expand access for Pa. businesses, patients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (The Center Square) — While medical marijuana is legal in Pennsylvania and there's an ongoing push to legalize recreational use, federal prohibition makes banks and insurance companies hesitant to do business with marijuana companies. The risk of following state law but violating federal law complicates efforts to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

More than a million subscriptions ditched as living costs bite

More than 1.2 million subscription payments have been stopped since summer 2021, according to a major bank’s analysis of customers’ behaviour.Lloyds Bank looked at people using the Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland apps to manage subscription payments between June 2021 and March 2022.Popular TV, film and music streaming services made up nearly half (47.1%) of regular payments cancelled, with households taking further stock of their discretionary spending as the cost of living climbs.Regular payments for weight management clubs and gym memberships made up 7.6% of contracts ditched.Monday is the busiest day for subscription management, the research found, with...
ECONOMY

