Companies taking measures to offset elevated fuel costs

Lawmakers in Springfield have been pitching ideas to lower fuel prices in Illinois. Members of both parties have said it's an issue they are working on. As of Friday, the state had an average gas price of $4.526 per gallon which was about 25 cents higher than the national average and the 10th highest in the country, according to AAA. The national average gas price has increased by 48.2% since last year.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 21 DAYS AGO