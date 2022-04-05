ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Don't Say Gay' comes to Ohio

By Matt Westerhold
Sandusky Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS — Republicans pushing what critics are calling a "Don't Say Gay" proposal similar to a law recently approved in Florida aren't saying why the legislation is needed or where it originated. Ohio educators would be banned from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through...

RC74
3d ago

It has nothing to do with not saying gay. It's about not teaching kids about sex and sexual orientation before they are ready. Only those that want to groom children are against this.

joenthehomustgo
3d ago

It shouldn't just be K-3 grades, it should be all grades! Sex doesn't need to be taughr in schools at all! It's about time these teachers get back to teaching reading, writing an arithmetic!!!

Betsy Singh-Anand
3d ago

If you are saying things to children that are "secret", you aren't a teacher. You are a predator, grooming potential victims.

