Harvest Moon Drive-In Theatre introduces rewards program
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre recently introduced a new rewards program called Drive-in Dollars.Harvest Moon Drive-In Theatre opening for season
According to officials, starting Friday night, people can get their rewards card at the box office or snack bar.
Every time a person purchases a movie admission either in person or online, they will get a punch on their card. In addition, every food order that is $10 or more will also get a person a punch on their card. Points can be redeemed at any time for different levels:
– 5 points for a free drink
– 7 points for a free popcorn (anyone who wants to upgrade sizes can pay the difference to get a bigger option)
– 10 points for a free movie admission
People can also save up cards for bigger prizes such as the Date-night Combo or multiple admissions.
When a person turns in their card to redeem points, there will be a log with their name and phone number.
The person or family that earns the most points by the middle of August will be entered to win a private movie night valued between $500 and $750.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0