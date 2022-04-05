ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

Harvest Moon Drive-In Theatre introduces rewards program

 3 days ago

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre recently introduced a new rewards program called Drive-in Dollars.

Harvest Moon Drive-In Theatre opening for season

According to officials, starting Friday night, people can get their rewards card at the box office or snack bar.

Every time a person purchases a movie admission either in person or online, they will get a punch on their card. In addition, every food order that is $10 or more will also get a person a punch on their card. Points can be redeemed at any time for different levels:
– 5 points for a free drink
– 7 points for a free popcorn (anyone who wants to upgrade sizes can pay the difference to get a bigger option)
– 10 points for a free movie admission

People can also save up cards for bigger prizes such as the Date-night Combo or multiple admissions.

When a person turns in their card to redeem points, there will be a log with their name and phone number.

The person or family that earns the most points by the middle of August will be entered to win a private movie night valued between $500 and $750.

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

