Woman dies in Grand Canyon fall during boating trip

By Greg Haas
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 34-year-old woman fell to her death in Grand Canyon National Park on Monday, according to the National Park Service.

Margaret Osswald of Salt Lake City fell about 20 feet near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River. Osswald was with a private boating trip when she fell Monday evening. Authorities were alerted to the incident at about 6:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the National Park Service.

Osswald was on day six of a multi-day trip when she fell. Members of the group said she was unresponsive when they reached her and began CPR.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety emergency helicopter was dispatched to the scene. Ledges Camp is on river mile 152 on the Colorado River.

Osswald hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch, authorities said.

Osswald hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was on day 6 of a multi-day private boating trip. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No further information is available at this time.

8 News Now

8 News Now

