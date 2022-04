Ebony Weston said she never heard from Kevin Willard or anyone on his coaching staff as he was preparing to leave Seton Hall for Maryland last month. Weston is the mother of Brandon Weston, a four-star freshman small forward who played in just one game this past season as he recovered from ACL surgery in early 2021. Yet despite Willard leaving along with assistants Grant Billmeier and Duane Woodward, she said her son won’t transfer.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO