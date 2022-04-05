Temperatures drop tonight, rainy weather returns Wednesday | WTOL 11 Weather - April 5, 5:45 p.m.

ITHACA, N.Y. — Astronomical spring began at 11:33 AM this morning and it will certainly feel like early spring in the city of gorges this upcoming week. We’re not expecting anything particularly disruptive, but with the exception of Tuesday, just about every day will have some chance for rain as a large, slow-moving complex of storm systems passes on either side of Tompkins County. Temperatures will be cool, generally ranging from upper 40s to upper 50s for highs, but should stay mild enough overnight that chances for accumulating snow will be very low.

