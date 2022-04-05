ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures drop tonight, rainy weather returns Wednesday | WTOL 11 Weather - April 5, 5:45 p.m.

WTOL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLight showers with a potentially isolated...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Winter chill to return after wave of rainy days

Don’t put those winter coats into the storage bin just yet. Even though spring officially started on Monday and temperatures have been mild this month, forecasters say colder air will be returning by the end of this weekend and the final week of March will likely be cooler than normal.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Middletown Press

After rainy St. Paddy’s Day, temperatures may reach 70 on Friday, weather service says

A foggy, rainy St. Patrick’s Day will give way to sunny skies and temperatures soaring to around 70 degrees on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The National Weather Service issued a special weather announcement Thursday morning, stating fog was widespread across the southern half of the state with visibility down to less than a mile. In some areas, the weather statement said, visibility could be as low as a quarter of a mile in places with denser fog.
ENVIRONMENT
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Cool and rainy conditions to ring in spring

ITHACA, N.Y. — Astronomical spring began at 11:33 AM this morning and it will certainly feel like early spring in the city of gorges this upcoming week. We’re not expecting anything particularly disruptive, but with the exception of Tuesday, just about every day will have some chance for rain as a large, slow-moving complex of storm systems passes on either side of Tompkins County. Temperatures will be cool, generally ranging from upper 40s to upper 50s for highs, but should stay mild enough overnight that chances for accumulating snow will be very low.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy