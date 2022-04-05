ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leam Richardson toasts ‘another positive result’ as Wigan go top of the table

Leam Richardson felt his Wigan side were very good value for the 3-0 victory over Accrington which saw them return to the top of Sky Bet League One for the first time since January.

Accrington were the better side for the first quarter but could not manage to get the goal that would have put the pressure on the hosts.

And Richardson’s men showed their quality with goals from Joe Bennett and Josh Magennis in the space of five minutes just before half-time.

Will Keane’s 21st goal of the season made it 3-0 just before the hour mark, with Callum Lang hitting the bar in the final quarter.

“It’s another positive result after another competitive game,” admitted Richardson.

“Fair play to Accrington, we knew they’d come here and try to win, which they did.

“They’re a forward thinking, forward running team who keep you honest, and they were good value for the first 15-20 minutes, when they were on top.

“We probably scored at the right time, and the second goal just before half-time really helped us.

“That ensured we could control large portions of the game and get the third goal, and see out a good win.”

Richardson felt Bennett’s 37rd-minute free-kick – a beauty from 25 yards that opened his account for the club – was reward for his work behind the scenes in recovering from a serious knee injury and a number of minor ailments which have blighted his campaign.

“It’s fair credit to Joe, who’s worked tirelessly hard through his injury, and been very, very patient,” he added.

“He’s got the quality, and he’s probably annoyed he hasn’t scored two or three tonight!”

Accrington boss John Coleman felt his side were taught a harsh lesson for not making the most of their early promise.

“I think the scoreline flattered Wigan tonight,” he said.

“Wigan showed their class at 3-0, but up until the first goal I thought we were the better team.

“I don’t think anyone inside the stadium could argue with that.

“The first shot on goal they have, they score from, which is a recurring theme for us.

“And the whole game rides on the second goal, which is a foul.

“Everyone knows it’s a foul apart from the man whose decision it is, who turns the other way, expecting a clearance.

“That’s when you need his assistants and the fourth official to help him out.

“Unfortunately they let him down, and ultimately let us down as well.

“You can’t legislate for the third goal, he doesn’t mean to do that.

“But once it got to 3-0, Wigan showed their class and carved us open a few times.

“And if you look at the whole game, that’s why Wigan are where they are, and we’re where we are, having conceded the number of goals we have.

“They don’t make the kind of mistakes we do, and they’ve got a little bit more quality at the top end to make a difference.”

