MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Claire Schenkel is a senior at Marietta High School with a 3.8 cumulative GPA. She spoke about what drives her to succeed in the classroom. “Well I’m a student-athlete so keeping my grades up during the season has always been important to me. That kind of pushes me to work a little harder and getting into college was always a big thing for me,” said Schenkel.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO