ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WMAL Washington Morning Co-Host Dismissed Over Twitter Post.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmber Athey’s tenure as morning co-host at Cumulus Media news/talk WMAL-FM Washington, DC (105.9) was short-lived. Athey, who serves as Washington Editor at The Spectator, says she was fired from the conservative talk outlet for a Twitter post where she ridiculed the outfit Vice President Kamala Harris wore to the State...

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 10

JDub
3d ago

What she did was no worse than the way people (celebrities and a few members of Congress) wished Trump would die when he had Covid-19. The left can say whatever they want and it's OK. But she's on the right and a pantsuit comment is wrong? Give me a F'n break

Reply
10
kc kull
3d ago

It wasn't racist, it's the old UPS slogan & she DID look like she was delivering a package. Some ppl will turn ANYTHING into a racial issue!

Reply
5
FJB!!
3d ago

BFD… all she said is Harris looks like a UPS delivery person…. That’s nothing worse than anything that has come from their own mouths at the WH! WH staff including Psaki Biden and Harris should be sent packing!!!

Reply
2
Related
WJLA

OH BABY! 7News' Anchor Robert Burton, wife are having a ...

WASHINGTON (7News) — In February, 7News Anchor Robert Burton and his wife, Jeannette Reyes, announced their first pregnancy!. Robert tweeted the announcement sharing a video when Jeannette first told him she was pregnant. The expecting parents say they had a gender reveal over the weekend and they are having...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Washington, DC
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
MSNBC

On three fronts, Trump’s legal troubles become even more serious

When it comes to Donald Trump’s team of lawyers, one thing seems increasingly obvious: They won’t be bored in the coming months. Indeed, just yesterday, there was news about the former president's legal difficulties on three separate fronts, and from the Republican’s perspective, all of the news was discouraging.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
WUSA9

Memorial tributes for a titan of DC broadcasting: Bruce Johnson

WASHINGTON — Reaction poured out immediately after word began to spread that our beloved former anchor, reporter, mentor and colleague Bruce Johnson died of heart failure on Sunday at age 71. He is survived by his wife, Lori, three children -- Brandon, Kurshanna and Carolyn -- and three grandsons.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumulus Media#Twitter Post#Washington Editor#The Spectator#The State Of The Union
DCist

Legendary Local News Anchor Bruce Johnson Dies At Age 71

For decades, Bruce Johnson’s voice could be heard emanating from TV sets around the Washington region, delivering the day’s news with both gravitas and humor. Johnson, who spent 44 years at local CBS affiliate WUSA9, died of heart failure Sunday morning, according to the station. Johnson was mourned...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Atlantic

Obama: I Underestimated the Threat of Disinformation

When they last sat down for an interview, in November 2020, Barack Obama told Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg that disinformation is “the single biggest threat to our democracy.” The threat was not a new one, he said, but it was accelerating. It has continued to accelerate since. A month and a half after that conversation, a violent mob stormed the Capitol, driven by the false belief that the election had been stolen from Donald Trump and could be taken back by force. Over the past year, COVID conspiracism has likely cost thousands of lives. Russia has mounted a massive disinformation campaign to justify its invasion of Ukraine. Yesterday, at Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy, a conference hosted by The Atlantic and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, Obama and Goldberg spoke once again about the threat of disinformation and what we can do to stop it. Their conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and concision. It can be heard on an episode of the podcast Radio Atlantic here:
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Twitter Wins Dismissal of Terminated User’s First Amendment Suit

Twitter Inc. defeated a lawsuit alleging it violated a user’s free speech rights by ending her account for violating its Covid-19 disinformation policy because the user didn’t allege Twitter engaged in any conduct fairly attributable to the government, a federal court in California said. Colleen Huber’s complaint didn’t...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy