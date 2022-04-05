ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Lawyers could carry guns in court if Kentucky governor signs bill

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky lawmakers have approved a bill that allows lawyers to carry guns in court. The bill provides that any lawyer licensed to practice law in Kentucky “may carry a concealed weapon at all locations if the attorney holds a license to carry a concealed weapon under law,” the Louisville Courier Journal...

www.abajournal.com

